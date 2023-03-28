‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross, Fiancé Kaity Biggar Discuss Fantasy Suites & Their Post-Finale Relationship

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the Season 27 finale of ABC‘s The Bachelor.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar have officially gone public with their engagement!

Viewers saw Shallcross get down on one knee during Monday’s Bachelor finale, but in all actuality, the pair have been together for several months since production ended. During the proposal, Biggar put it all on the line when she confessed her love for Shallcross, telling him “if it’s not you, it’s not anyone.” Luckily, he does choose her.

Monday’s episode also included some heartbreaking moments, including Shallcross’ breakup with his runner up, Gabi Elnicki. He also had the opportunity to speak with Ariel Frenkel, who came in third place. Both women had plenty to say, holding Shallcross accountable for how his no-intimacy plans for fantasy suites derailed all of their experiences.

Shallcross and Biggar spoke with Deadline about last night’s confrontations, getting to know each other in secrecy, and more in the interview below.

DEADLINE: Zach, I want to start by asking you about your discussions with Gabi and Ariel last night. How do you feel like those changed your perspective on what went down in the final two weeks, if at all?

ZACH SHALLCROSS: I think first and foremost, [those] conversations with Gabi and Ariel — it’s a very tough conversation because when you rewatch what happens, something that happened five or six months ago, it still can spark those feelings and those emotions and reminds you of that time. It’s tough to have those conversations, because I know I messed up, and I know I hurt them, and that was the last thing I ever wanted yet. It still happened, and I wanted to them to know that that was the last thing I wanted. But I’m manning up for the decision that I made. I hope that they understand that I do have the utmost respect for them. They’re Kaity’s best friends, and they’re going to be in our lives, and I hope they know where I’m coming from.

DEADLINE: Kaity, I really appreciated how you and Gabi appeared to remain very uplifting of one another during this process, even as things got really difficult. Was that important for you?

KAITY BIGGAR: Oh, absolutely. I think throughout the whole show, we all confided in each other. In such a foreign atmosphere, we really leaned on each other. Toward the end, obviously, I spent more time with GabI and Ariel, but I mean, each and every one of the women are incredible in their own ways. I have a very special friendship with Gabi, as well as Ariel, and some of the other girls who are really close to me. So I’m very appreciative and grateful for them to be in my life.

DEADLINE: How have you seen your relationship grow since production ended?

SHALLCROSS: I mean, our relationship has grown so much more, because [during the show] we’re falling in love. We’re traveling the world together. We’re doing crazy once in a lifetime experiences. We’re not naive to that. Where the real relationship can really start to grow is when you enjoy life together. And sure, ours has been kind of solitary confinement in a way — basically just nice Airbnbs around LA. [laughs]. You get a lot of time to get to know all about each other…the goods, the bad, everything. You can just spend a lot of time together. You learn a lot. We’ve just grown so much more, and I truly fall in love with her every time I hear more and more. And now we’re finally just actually doing public stuff.

BIGGAR: Yeah, finally. we’re super excited. There’s only so much time you do get on the show together. You get to know each other’s morals, values, their heart and everything like that. But when you get to find out the nitty gritty and all the special little things about each other, that’s after the show. I fall in love more and more with [him] every single day too.

DEADLINE: What’s something you’ve learned about one another since the cameras stopped rolling?

SHALLCROSS: I think I’ve learned so much. But something that I love, I’m a big food guy. and she’s a great cook. We still haven’t had a lot of opportunities for that. But she made this one dish that she’s amazing at making, this salmon quinoa. She’s also just the funniest person in the morning.

BIGGAR: I’m not a morning person whatsoever. I get grumpy, and I get hangry. With Zach, he has lots of quirks about him. I don’t think he really likes when I say this, but I love his impressions of people…he makes me laugh so much.

DEADLINE: What would you say is the biggest thing you learned about yourself throughout this process?

BIGGAR: I learned so much about myself on this show. I didn’t know I could grow so much as a person in two months and in that bubble. I wasn’t really a vulnerable person, truly. I didn’t really like expressing my emotion. I always like to be happy and kind of suppress a lot of the things that happened in my life or anything that negatively impacted me. On the show, it really forces you to talk about the things that aren’t easy in your life. I tell people it’s like a giant therapy sessions that I now need to go to therapy for. But yeah, I learned a lot about myself. And like I said, I grew so much and I’m so proud of the woman I am today.

SHALLCROSS: I think for me, growing up and a lot of young adulthood, self confidence was a tough thing for me to have…After going through this on The Bachelor and finding love my life, I am so much more resilient as a person and so much more confident. The way I feel now and how much I’m in love with this person right here just shows that she loves me for me, and I took a risk. I took a leap in front of a bunch of people that watch this show. I could have had my heart broken. And the fans of the show, they don’t hold back on opinions, and that was something that was a tough thing for me. Just how good I feel about it all now and just ignoring everything else and just focusing on us has been amazing.

