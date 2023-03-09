Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Season 2 Premiere Drums Up Ratings Win For NBC

EXCLUSIVE: That’s My Jam appears to still be striking a chord with NBC audiences. The Season 2 premiere of the variety game show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, saw its audience soar 31% above the show’s Season 1 average.

The March 7 episode is currently sitting at 3.2M viewers and a 0.42 rating in the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic. In live+same-day, the episode scored a 0.4 and 3.1M viewers, so its seen a slight bump in the day or so since.

That’s My Jam got a nice lead-in from The Voice, retaining about 77% of the 5M people who tuned in for Season 23 of the popular singing competition series.

On Peacock, the Season 2 premiere delivered 243% above the season one average, according to NBCUniversal.

The premiere is now on track to be the show’s second best total viewer results, behind only the series premiere in November 2021. That episode took home about 4.3M viewers and a 0.6 demo rating in L+SD.

Season 1 of the series averaged a 0.44 demo rating about about 2.5M viewers. After the series premiere, the audience waned, with the second episode drawing a 0.37 and 2.1M viewers. It hit a low of just under 2M viewers before jumping back up to 2.3M for the final episode of the short six-episode season.

NBCU also says that clips from That’s My Jam have seen over 26 million views and over 1.7 million engagements since the Season 2 premiere.

“I love that new audiences are finding us. So many people put so much hard work into this show. I’m happy this is a new format (family musical comedy variety game show?) where everyone can enjoy something,” Fallon said. “Look at the socials – every age range is sharing clips and there’s a whole different audience finding it on Peacock. I can’t wait for the other episodes to come out. There are so many more fun moments that people will be talking about. So grateful.”

That’s My Jam is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from popular Tonight Show games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Tuesday’s episode featured Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels vs. Jason Derulo and Nicole Scherzinger.

That’s My Jam is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.