‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Teaser Trailer: Seth Rogan-Produced Reboot Gives The Shell Gang A New Look

Out of the sewers and onto the screen: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back, with a new look and a first trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Paramount Pictures and Seth Rogan.

The reboot is the second fully animated big screen outing for the Turtle brothers, and boasts a new animation style that many are comparing to recent Spider-Man animations.

The synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

As previously announced, the voice cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively. Also in the cast: Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

A Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies presentation of a Point Grey Production, Mutant Mayhem is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, with Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen exec producing. Based on the characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the new movie is directed by Jeff Rowe and co-directed by Kyler Spears.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives in theaters on August 4. Watch the new trailer above, and see the new poster below.