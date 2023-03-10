‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Joins ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2’

Skip to main content
Hannah Waddingham Frazer Harrison/Getty

With Season 3 of Ted Lasso just weeks away, Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham has found her next feature project as she is set to join the cast of Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2. Writer-director Chris McQuarrie confirmed her casting on social media as the film is in production.

Tom Cruise is returning as Ethan Hunt, with Part 1 bowing in July. This film is set to bow on June 28, 2024. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as are details about Waddingham’s character.

Best known as Rebbeca, the owner of the underdog soccer team AFC Richmond on Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning Ted Lasso, Waddingham has been busy lining up projects as the show’s likely final season is set to premiere on March 17. Besides this latest Mission: Impossible sequel, Waddingham is also set to appear in the action pic The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

She is repped by CAA, CAM in the UK and Atlas Artists.

