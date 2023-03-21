‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere Scores 870K U.S. Households, Up 59% From Season 2 Premiere, Samba TV Says

Ted Lasso Season 3 scored a goal for Apple TV+ with its premiere episode.

About 870,000 Samba TV-measured U.S. households tuned in to the first episode in the first four days since it debuted on the streaming service, according to the audience analytics company. That’s up about 59% from the 546,000 households Samba measured for the Season 2 premiere.

Of course, this doesn’t tell the whole viewing story, though it does give a pretty good picture of the premiere’s performance. Samba TV doesn’t measure mobile, however, their sample includes a panel of 3 million terrestrial TVs, weighted to the U.S. Census. By contrast, Samba TV’s panel is nearly 100x larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes.

Apple TV+ hasn’t released any data for Ted Lasso viewership (or any of its series), but it did say that Season 2 delivered the streamer’s biggest premiere day ever, largest opening weekend ever and No. 1 debut across all series and movies. So far, the streamer hasn’t said anything about the performance, which could indicate that — by their own measurements — the Season 3 premiere didn’t fare quite as well. Alas, we may never know.

“Audiences clearly ‘believe’ in the magic of the feel-good Ted Lasso series, with the third season opener scoring the most-watched premiere for any Apple TV+ original series in the past year. Even better news for Apple is that AFC Richmond fans in the U.S. not only helped drive the streamer’s biggest premiere of the year, but also blew past season two’s numbers by more than 50%. While notching these two wins is certainly a good sign, the real opportunity for Apple is to leverage the show’s fans into streamers of other content before they cycle out of their subscriptions,” said Dallas Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Samba TV. “Jason Sudeikis and team have done an admirable job putting fans in the stands, but many leave immediately after watching the show. In the second half of 2022, Ted Lasso was the most-watched show on Apple TV+ by audiences that watched only one program on the platform. Large single-season viewership, plus big increases in year-over-year new viewers, and a deepening engagement across a wider selection of content on the platform, are the real hattrick Apple needs, or I suppose in this case ‘believes’, Lasso can deliver.”

The 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso picks up after the shocking events of the Season 2 finale as newly-promoted AFC Richmond is facing ridicule thanks to the media predicting they’re last in the Premier League.