‘Ted Lasso’ Cast To Discuss Mental Well-Being At White House With President, First Lady

Jason Sudeikis and the cast of the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso will meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss the importance of addressing mental health and overall well-being.

Specifics on what will be discussed with the cast will be released on White House social channels.

Apple+ said in the announcement of the the meeting, “Ted Lasso” has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination, and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe.'”

Other cast members joining the discussion include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance.

Biden’s focus has been on training more providers and making care more affordable, the White House said. The administration also pointed to nearly $500 million to help states transition to the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.

The Ted Lasso cast members are the latest entertainment figures to visit the White House to discuss various issues and causes. Others have included Angelina Jolie and K-pop group BTS.