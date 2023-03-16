Taylor Swift Debuting Four Unreleased Tracks At Midnight To Celebrate ‘The Eras Tour’ Kickoff

Taylor Swift just revealed she will drop four previously unreleased songs at midnight tonight in celebration of her The Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow night in Glendale, AZ.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” Swift wrote on the Instagram Story, before relvealing the tracks as “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version),” “Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy William and John Boy Music) (Taylor’s Version),” “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and “All of the Girls You Loved Before.”

“All of the Girls You Loved Before” is an outtake from the singer’s 2019 album Lover. While it has not been released, the track leaked earlier this year and has been uploaded by some fans. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to listen to it officially.

The other three tracks are re-recordings of back catalog tunes that are a part of reclaiming her songs after Swift’s back catalog was sold without her approval for $300M.

See Swift’s Instagram Story post below followed by a list of upcoming The Eras Tour stops.