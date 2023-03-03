Tax Filing Deadline Pushed To October For Federal, State Taxes In 44 California Counties, Including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Diego

Californians in 44 counties who owes taxes to the federal or state government are getting good news: the deadline for filing returns as been pushed to October.

The delayed deadline is available to anyone who lives in the 44 counties that were part of the Federal Emergency Management Agencies emergency declaration. That came about from severe winter storms between Dec. 27 and Jan. 31.

The traditional April deadline had already been pushed to May 15. But now the IRS has further kicked the can down the road, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that the state will also move filing to October.

The deadline will be automatic, with no need to state to any agency that you’ll be filing in October.

The new October deadline also extends making contributions to an IRA or health savings account.

Those due a refund can file earlier than October if they wish.