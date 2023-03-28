Tanya Giles Exits As Chief Programming Officer Of Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: More changes at Paramount+: Tanya Giles, the streaming platform’s chief programming officer, is leaving after a combined 28 years at Paramount Global and its various iterations. A rep for Paramount+ confirmed Giles’ departure to Deadline, declining further comment. There is no immediate replacement, and Giles’ decision to step down is not part of a restructuring, sources said.

Giles was named to the role in June 2021 as part of a content leadership restructure at Paramount+. She has been overseeing a programming strategy for content offerings across the streamer and Pluto TV.

Giles is the third Paramount+ executive who was announced in the June 2021 restructuring to exit the company. Jim Gianopulos, who was Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures in September of 2021, also served as Chief Content Officer, Movies, of Paramount+. He was succeeded by Brian Robbins.

And Showtime’s David Nevins, who stepped down in October as part of another executive realignment, had a dual role as Chief Creative Officer, Paramount+ Scripted Series.

In November, the scripted originals team at Paramount+ was folded into Paramount TV Studios. That led to Nicole Clemens, another executive who was part of the June 2021 structure and had a dual role as President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, to focus on her responsibilities as the President of Paramount Television Studios.

Development and production of original scripted series for Paramount+ has since been shifted to Paramount Global’s TV studios, which supply the platform.

In February, it was announced that Showtime‘s digital platform will be integrated into Paramount+, and the linear Showtime network will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime, ushering in further programming changes on the streaming platform.

Also in February, Paramount Global reported that Paramount+ added 9.9 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 56 million and grew revenue 81% year-on-year. Subscriber growth was driven by the NFL, Top Gun: Maverick and Smile, as well as 1923.

Total Paramount Global revenue of $8.1 billion was up 2% from the year earlier.

Giles previously served as the GM of the MTV Entertainment Group and before that, the GM of Comedy Central. She had been with the company since 1995, when she first joined CBS as a research analyst.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.