WME Signs Sophie Wilde, Star Of Sundance Breakout ‘Talk To Me’

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked Australian actress Sophie Wilde, who starred in the Sundance breakout horror title Talk to Me from Danny and Michael Philippou.

The movie screened in the fest’s Midnight section and was acquired by A24, now set for July 28 theatrical release.

In Talk to Me, a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, becoming hooked on the new thrill. That is until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Wilde recently wrapped The Portable Door for the Jim Henson Company and it is set to release April 7. Last year, it was announced Wilde would star as the lead in The F**k It Bucket for Netflix, which is set to premiere later this year. She additionally wrapped on the limited series Boy Swallows Universe for Netflix Australia in which she stars opposite Travis Fimmel and Simon Baker.

Wilde hails from Australia and graduated from NIDA in 2019 and immediately after made her stage debut at The Sydney Opera House playing Ophelia in Bell Shakespeare’s Hamlet. She went on to book the lead in Eden, a six-part series directed by John Curran and Mirrah Foulkes for Stan.

Wilde also starred as the lead in the BBC drama You Don’t Know Me opposite Samuel Adewunmi and as the female lead in Tom Jones which will be released on PBS in the U.S. on April 30 and on ITV in the UK later this year.

Wilde continues to be represented by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Independent Management Company in Australia.