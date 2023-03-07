Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pete Hammond’s Final Oscar Predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ May Be Multiple Winners

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Dermot Mulroney & Rachel Griffiths Latest To Board Will Gluck’s Sony Rom-Com

Dermot Mulroney and Rachel Griffiths to star opposite Sydney Sweeney in her untitled Sony rom-com
Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths Luber Roklin/Graham Denholm/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney (Scream VI) and Rachel Griffiths (The Wilds) are the newest additions to the cast of the untitled romantic comedy from director Will Gluck (Easy A) that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are leading for Sony.

Related Story

‘Creed III’s Jonathan Majors To Star In ‘Da Understudy’ For Amazon & Westbrook; Spike Lee Circling

Details as to the plot of the R-rated rom-com — being shot in Sydney, Australia — remain under wraps. But the pair join an ensemble that also includes Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson, as previously announced. 

The project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is re-writing. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman for RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

Mulroney will next be seen in Paramount and Spyglass Media’s Scream VI, which hits theaters this Friday, March 10th. The actor boasting nearly 150 screen credits is also known for turns in films including Umma, Truth, August: Osage County, Jobs, The Grey, J. Edgar, Zodiac, The Family Stone, About Schmidt and My Best Friend’s Wedding, among many others. Notable TV credits include Prime Video’s Hanna, 20th Television’s Arrested Development, Fox’s New Girl and HBO’s Enlightened.

A Golden Globe winner, Oscar nominee and 4x Emmy nom, Griffiths is a best known for her work on series like The Wilds, Brothers & Sisters and Six Feet Under. She’s also been seen in films including Hacksaw Ridge, Mammal, Saving Mr. Banks, Step Up, The Rookie, Blow, Hilary and Jackie and My Best Friend’s Wedding, appearing in the latter alongside Mulroney, Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

Mulroney is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Griffiths by Gersh, Australia’s Shanahan Management, Signpost and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad