Sydney Sweeney And Julianne Moore To Star In Apple Original Films’ ‘Echo Valley’

Apple Original Films have set up the new film Echo Valley from a script by Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby with Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore attached to star. Hailing from Apple Studios, and produced by Scott Free Films and The Walsh Company, the film will be directed by Michael Pearce.

The pic will star Moore as ‘Kate Garrett,’ who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spends her days boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, twenty-two secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Late one night, her wayward daughter, ‘Claire’ (played by Sweeney), arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

The pic will be produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby, and Kevin Walsh produces for The Walsh Company under his multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal. Pruss and Ingelsby developed the script together. The film will be executive produced by Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme will also executive produce through Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce.

The film marks Ingelsby’s fourth collaboration with Scott Free after Out of the Furnace (2013), American Woman (2015), and most recently Our Friend (2019). It also marks third collaboration for Walsh and Ingelsby, who previously collaborated on American Woman and Our Friend.

