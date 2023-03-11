Matt Walsh On What A ‘Veep’ Reunion Might Look Like: “Everybody Would Do It” – SXSW

“I have no breaking story about a Veep comeback,” Matt Walsh told us at Deadline’s SXSW studio, “I wish I did because it would blow up the internet.”

But in short per the the guy who played the White House press secretary Mike McLintock to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ VP Selina Meyer: “I know everybody would do it, there’s always been talk of a movie.”

Walsh is here at SXSW for the world premiere of Searchlight’s Eva Longoria directed movie Flamin’ Hot which is today.

The whole notion of a reunion should warm the ears of Warner Bros Discovery Boss David Zaslav who believes in building out franchises across TV and film.

Walsh explains that Louis-Dreyfus and he mused on a stage show, “She would be in a one-woman show, and I would be Mike and I would keep ruining it as her press secretary. She’d be happy to play that character forever doing live shows.”

“It’s a bit of a family. You would have to do it right,” explained Walsh.

“We’re so far forward in the future, it would have to be a pivotal moment in her career, and the stakes would have to be anchored in reality. Obviously, we got in trouble when Trump became president becaue everything went out the window, there was no baseline for decency,” Walsh told Deadline.

In the series finale which aired on May 12, 2019, we see Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina elected president, but none of her old advisers are around; they’ve been replaced by people who haven’t worked for her. Walsh’s Mike McLintock is now a CBS anchoring talking head. There’s a time-jump several decades ahead to Selina’s funeral: Jonah was impeached; her rival Kemi Talbot (Toks Olagundoye) eventually won the presidency and served two terms. Dan Egan (Reid Scott) is a sleazy real estate agent chasing younger women. Kent (Gary Cole) is a bearded mountain man; Ben (Kevin Dunn) died, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) married Bill Ericsson (Diedrich Bader). Gary (Tony Hale) served time in prison because of Selina’s betrayal, shows up at the funeral.

The Veep gang got back together for a virtual screenplay reading of the “Mother” episode from season 5 during the pandemic in December 2020 to support voter turnout in the Georgia Senate runoffs.