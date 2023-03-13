SXSW 2023: All Of Deadline’s Movie Reviews

The SXSW Film & TV Festival has returned to Austin, and Deadline’s reviewers are watching all the key films. Here is a compilation of our reviews from the fest, which last year was the launchpad for newly-minted Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Daniels’ wild sci-fi action comedy is the first pic to debut at SXSW and go on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Check back often as we add more reviews from the event.

(L-R) Rachel Sennott as PJ and Ayo Edebiri as Josie in ‘Bottoms’ Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.

Section: Headliners

Director: Emma Seligman

Screenwriters: Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

Cast: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Dagmara Dominiczyk, Punkie Johnson

Deadline’s takeaway: Bottoms is fun, but with some slight tweaks this could have an epic exploration of the gray areas of queerness and what it means to stand in the center of that as an adolescent. It’s definitely an ambitious second outing for a director who still has room to grow.

Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Paramount

Section: Headliners

Directors: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley

Screenwriters: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head

Deadline’s takeaway: With renewed interest in the fantasy genre, it’s good to see something outside LOTR and Game of Thrones getting it right and having a good time. Dungeons and Dragon is also one of the better adaptations due to all of its elements coming together: a strong cast, a decent story, dynamic direction and pleasing special effects.

Flamin’ Hot’ Searchlight Pictures

Section: Headliners

Director: Eva Longoria

Screenwriters: Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chavez

Cast: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Bobby Soto, Pepe Serna

Deadline’s takeaway: The film’s lighthearted narration by the main character plays with the idea that not everything presented here is a documentary. That is a smart move, because this crowd-pleasing and highly entertaining movie should not be penalized for possibly playing with some of the facts.

(L-R) Kier Tallman and Charley Hogan SXSW

Section: Narrative Spotlight

Director-screenwriter: Billy Luther

Cast: Kier Tallman, Charley Hogan, Martin Sensmeier

Deadline’s takeaway: Using his authentic experience as a rough map rather than a beat sheet, Billy Luther hits on something very special here, exploring universal themes of childhood and family in ways that transcend the specificity of its setting.

Ben Affleck Hypnotic Film Holdings LLC

Section: Narrative Spotlight

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Screenwriters: Robert Rodriguez & Max Borenstein

Cast: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley, William Fichtner

Deadline’s takeaway: Robert Rodriguez revealed at the premiere screening that his film is a work in progress — and it still needs work in order to progress. It’s never boring and has a solid concept that is solid enough to get behind, but it’s all over the place and in desperate need of heavy tweaking.

Anthony Mackie and Zoë Chao in ‘If You Were the Last’ SXSW

Section: Narrative Spotlight

Director: Kristian Mercado

Screenwriter: Angela Bourassa

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Zoë Chao, Natalie Morales

Deadline’s takeaway: The curious thing is that Kristian Mercado’s film seems to pass quicker when it’s languishing in the doldrums of the cosmos than it does when it arrives in the real world: why such a simple story takes so long to get to just 92 minutes is one of the many mysteries of the universe.

(L-R) Margaret Sophie Stein and Karen Gillan in ‘Late Bloomers’ We’re Doin’ Great / Park Pictures

Section: Narrative Feature Competition

Director: Lisa Steen

Screenwriter: Anna Greenfield

Cast: Karen Gillan, Margaret Sophie Stein, Jermaine Fowler

Deadline’s takeaway: Lisa Steen’s debut feature is an intimate, defiantly female-fronted indie, showcasing an engaging and refreshingly vanity-free performance from Karen Gillan, a talented Scottish actress whose career to date is still something of a work in progress.

‘Late Night With the Devil’ Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Section: Midnighters

Director-screenwriters: Colin and Cameron Cairnes

Cast: David Dastmalchian, Georgina Haig, Faysal Bazzi

Deadline’s takeaway: That Late Night With the Devil is one for the myriad genre festivals that abound internationally is a no-brainer, but the Cairnes brothers deserve a bit more consideration than that for their film’s wry engagement with U.S. history and pop culture.

Charlie Plummer in ‘National Anthem’ LD Entertainment

Section: Narrative Spotlight

Director: Luke Gilford

Screenwriters: David Largman Murray, Kevin Best, Luke Gilford

Cast: Charlie Plummer, Rene Rosado, Eve Lindley

Deadline’s takeaway: Perhaps more by coincidence than design, National Anthem arrives at a time when everything it celebrates is under attack, and such a low-key affirmation of personal growth and freedom might actually be what we really need right now.

‘Scrambled’ Lionsgate

Section: Narrative Feature Competition

Director-screenwriter: Leah McKendrick

Cast: Leah McKendrick, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino

Deadline’s takeaway: It’s a good set-up for a comedy, with its girl-power sentiments about single-parenting and putting one’s emotional affairs in order. But the setup is really all there is, with no distinctive game plan other than to see Leah McKendrick’s Nellie get to the finish line with her treatment.

‘Self Reliance’ MRC Film

Section: Narrative Spotlight

Director-screenwriter: Jake Johnson

Cast: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales, Christopher Lloyd, Wayne Brady, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović

Deadline’s takeaway: Self-Reliance is never dull, but the story isn’t as well structured; that third act is an erratic mess. The other issue is at the conclusion, Tommy doesn’t undergo a complete 180-degree change, so he’s still a douche by the end.

Ewan and Clara McGregor in ‘You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder’ Sobini Films/Killer Films.

Section: Narrative Spotlight

Director: Emma Westenberg

Screenwriter: Ruby Caster

Cast: Clara McGregor, Ewan McGregor, Vera Bulder

Deadline’s takeaway: In terms of subject matter, it’s gritty, dealing with issues of addiction and self-harm, but the treatment is surprisingly light and almost spectral. Like Eliza Hittman’s 2020 Sundance hit Never Rarely Sometimes Always, this is a road movie that passes like a fever dream.