‘Sweet Tooth’: Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams Upped to Series Regulars For Season 2, Two More Cast

Netflix’s Emmy-winning Sweet Tooth is expanding its series regular cast for Season 2. Naledi Murray (The Undoing), Neil Sandilands (The Flash) and Marlon Williams (A Star Is Born) who all recurred in Season 1 have been promoted to series regulars, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. (Circle Of Sisters Expo) and Yonas Kibreab (Blood Moon) have joined as new series regulars for the second season of the fantasy drama.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Murray portrays Wendy, Sandilands is General Abbot, Williams plays Johnny Abbot, Cooper will play Teddy Turtle and Kibreab will portray Finn Fox.

It also stars Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

In Season 2, as a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

Jim Mickle returns as showrunner, writer, director and exec producer. It is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television with Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell exec producing alongside Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.