‘Superstore’s Nichole Sakura To Lead English-Language Voice Cast Of Crunchyroll’s ‘Suzume’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Crunchyroll has tapped Nichole Sakura (Superstore) for the title role in the English-language dub of their acclaimed animated feature Suzume, which in addition to the original subtitled version, debuts in theaters in Australia and New Zealand on April 13, coming to the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland the following day.

Others cast in the pic from decorated Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai (Weathering with You), which bowed in Japan in November, include Josh Keaton, Jennifer Sun Bell, Joe Zieja, Rosalie Chang, Amanda C. Miller, Mela Lee and Cam Clarke. Bill Millsap served as English voice director.

The film produced by CoMix Wave Films and STORY inc. tells the coming-of-age story of 17-year-old Suzume (Sakura), whose journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… And doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must then close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Crunchyroll acquired international distribution and marketing rights to the pic (outside of Asia) from Toho at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and will serve as its sole distributor in the U.S, partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the film’s roll-out in Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and portions of Europe. In French- and German-speaking parts of Europe, the film will be co-distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as Wild Bunch International, Wild Bunch Germany and Eurozoom.

Sakura starred as Cloud 9 employee Nichole on NBC’s comedy series Superstore which ran for six seasons, at one point seeing her character eyed for a spin-off. She more recently starred in Hulu’s sitcom Maggie and has also been seen on series like Ghosts and Shameless, additionally lending her voice to animated shows like Central Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Robot Chicken. The actress most recently wrapped a lead role in Uni’s untitled comedy centered on SNL trio Please Don’t Destroy.

An independently operated joint venture between the U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, Crunchyroll theatrical team has been behind 10 of the Top 20 best-performing anime films in U.S. box office history — Seong-Hu Park’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0, among them.

Sakura is repped by Gersh and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.