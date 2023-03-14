Sugar23 Signs Mamoudou Athie

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 has signed Emmy-nominated actor Mamoudou Athie.

Athie recently wrapped Yorgos Lanthimos’s new film And for Searchlight Pictures alongside Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn, as well as Maggie Betts’ The Burial for Amazon Studios alongside Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. This summer, he also voices the co-lead of Pixar’s animated feature Elemental, in theaters this June.

Best known for roles in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner and Sorry For Your Loss, Athie was most recently seen alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Universal Pictures’ and Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which brought in a billion at the global box-office.

He also starred as the lead in the James Wan produced Netflix series Archive 81, which garnered great critical reception and premiered #1 on Netflix.

Athie was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his role in the FX series, Oh Jerome, No. He also starred in Prentice Penny’s feature Uncorked for Netflix opposite Courtney B. Vance and was the lead in the Amazon Studios and Blumhouse feature, Black Box.

He continues to be represented by WME and Narrative PR.