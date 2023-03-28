‘Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen Joins Marvel’s ‘Deadpool 3’

British actor Matthew Macfayden accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for "Succession" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: With the final season of his hit HBO series Succession premiering Sunday, Matthew Macfadyen looks to have found his follow-up project as sources tell Deadline the Emmy winner is the latest addition to Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds is returning to star, with Hugh Jackman and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin also on board. It is unknown who Macfadyen will be playing.

Shawn Levy is on board to direct, with Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will join Reynolds and Levy as producers.

This will mark the first Deadpool film in which Marvel Studios will work hand in hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Feige’s involvement comes after he helped revamp the Spider-Man franchise when he came on to help in the creative effort for that Sony series.

Macfadyen is best known for his scene stealing role of Tom, Shiv Roy’s husband on the Emmy-winning series Succession. Macfadyen most recent season won him the Emmy and BAFTA for best supporting actor in a Drama and the final season premiered this past Sunday to massive ratings.

He was recently seen in Stonehouse and is currently shooting Holland, Michigan with Nicole Kidman.

