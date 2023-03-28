‘Succession’ Soars To Series High Audience Of 2.3M For Final Season Premiere

The Roys are back with a vengeance.

The Season 4 premiere of Succession drew an audience of 2.3M on Sunday across HBO Max and linear telecasts, which is a series high for same-day viewers. Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62% compared to Season 3’s premiere viewership of 1.4M in October 2021. At the time, that marked the best premiere night performance of any HBO original series since HBO Max launched in May 2020.

Sunday’s viewership is also up about 33% from the Season 3 finale’s 1.7M. Season 3 averaged about 7.2M viewers per episode, according to HBO.

HBO also says that all previous seasons of Succession saw a 4x increase in viewership in the week leading up to the Season 4 premiere, compared to the week prior.

While viewing for Succession Season 4 does trail behind other Sunday shows like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria, the premiere episode tracked ahead of the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus (1.9M). By the end of the season, The White Lotus had more than doubled its same-day viewership, so it will be interesting to see whether Succession has a similar ascent.

The Roy family saga picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms. The prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). A hopefully Roy-esque power struggle will ensue as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produces and showruns. EPs also includes Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

New episodes of the series debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max.