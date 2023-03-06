Studio71 Doubles Down On Digital Creators With Latest Podcast Slate

EXCLUSIVE: The Sturniolo Triplets and Bob the Drag Queen, who have over 35M online followers combined, are among the digital creators that form part of Studio71’s latest podcast slate.

The company, which is owned by Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1, is launching over ten new audio shows for its new slate.

These include Claim Your Confidence with Lydia Fenet, Girl Talk by Adelaine Morin, Invisible Hate, On Pointe with Luna Montana, Donut Racing Show, Past Gas by Donut Media, Popular Science: The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week, The Allison Hagendorf Show, The BCC Club with Sarah Schauer and Kendahl Landreth, Town Hall: A Black Queer Podcast with Bob the Drag Queen & Peppermint and Trash Taste with My Own Two Hands with XO MaCenna.

In addition to the new shows, Studio71 has partnered with brands like Popular Science, which has 5.2M followers, and Donut Media, which has 14M followers, to simulcast their existing shows across audio and video platforms.

This comes after the company said that streams across its podcast network have grown 80% since last year.

Studio71 has over 100 creator-led shows simultaneously releasing podcasts as both audio and video, including Wild ‘Til 9 with LaurDIY & Jeremy Lewis and The Bald and The Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova.

“Studio71 provides podcasters with an experienced team and robust infrastructure to expand their distribution and revenue opportunities,” said Adam Boorstin, Co-CEO of Studio71. “We leverage social media tools to help creators grow their podcasts quickly, and our sales team helps talent forge relationships with top-tier brands.”

“Studio71 delivers exceptional results for our partners thanks to our ad sales team that carefully selects shows that align with our partners’ values,” added Craig Jordan, SVP of Podcast Brand Partnerships for Studio71. “Our emphasis on matching the right brands with the right shows is key to establishing ourselves as the leading company for brands looking to impact the podcast space.”