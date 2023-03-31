You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Stormy Daniels Pulls Out Of “Exclusive” Piers Morgan Interview At Last Minute Due To “Security Issues”

Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan Getty Images

Porn star Stormy Daniels has had to postpone a “global exclusive” interview with Piers Morgan at the last minute due to what Morgan described as “security issues”.

“Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she’s OK,” Morgan tweeted twenty minutes before the interview was due to air. 

The supposed “bombshell” interview on TalkTV and Fox Nation was to be Daniels’ first since former president Trump was indictment over alleged involvement in a hush money payment to Daniels in 2016 and for alleged campaign fraud.

Tweets touting the interview have seemingly been removed from Morgan and TalkTV’s Twitter feeds. Daniels has yet to comment on the postponement.

Trump is expected to surrender to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office early next week.

Daniels last night hinted that she had been celebrating the news of the former POTUS’s historic indictment by drinking champagne. She also suggested the news had prompted a surge in sales of her branded merchandise and autograph requests.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and love!” Daniels posted to Twitter. “I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond … also don’t want to spill my champagne [winking face with tongue emoji] #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”

She followed that up with a more measured post in which she thanked her attorney, who himself had said the decision was “no cause for joy” and “let truth and justice prevail”.

