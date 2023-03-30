Steve Small & Gwen Osborne Launch Convergence Entertainment Group

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Small and Gwen Osborne have today announced the launch of Convergence Entertainment Group, their new film production and financing company based in Los Angeles.

Convergence will operate as an independent studio, developing, financing and producing features for theatrical, broadcast and streaming markets. The company will utilize private equity funding to acquire top-level material and package projects with respected actors and filmmakers.

Convergence plans to produce around half a dozen theatrical features per year for now, with hopes to expand its volume of production and financing as it continues to reach its growth objectives.

“Convergence aims to create a filmmaker and talent-friendly studio where artists can create and finance projects that ultimately get distributed to outlets looking for high quality, innovative and unique original content,” Small told Deadline.

Osborne added that the company “is well-poised to take advantage of the ever-increasing demand for content to satisfy the growing need among distributors and platforms.”

A veteran producer and member of the California State Bar who has worked in entertainment for more than two decades, Small most recently served as President of Production & Development at Emmett Furla Films. He’s best known, though, for his work as an agent, having for a time run the film and TV talent department at Paradigm. He assumed his role there following the agency’s acquisition of Writers and Artists, a boutique agency where he served as a partner, helping to package notable projects including Desperate Housewives, Rescue Me, Monster’s Ball and The Sopranos. Small’s agenting had him helping to shape the careers of actors Will Smith, Halle Berry, James Gandolfini, Denis Leary, Michael Chiklis, Brittany Murphy and Patricia Heaton, as well as musicians like Billy Joel and Shakira, and such directors as Jan de Bont and Paul Mazursky.

Boasting an extensive track record in development and production across film, TV and digital, Osborne previously served as a partner at SFO Productions and VP of Development at The Bubble Factory. She’s sold multiple series in both the scripted and unscripted arenas, and among many other projects, produced Heather Graham’s directorial debut Half Magic, as well as the Robert England-starring horror pic, Fear Clinic.