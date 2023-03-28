Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Teams With Sports Illustrated & 101 Studios On Film & Docu About Rise, Fall & Sports Memorabilia Heist Of The All Star Cafe

Sports Illustrated Studios & 101 Studios has partnered with future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media to produce a narrative film and a documentary about the All Star Café. The projects will be based on Jon Wertheim’s 2020 Sports Illustrated article.

The All Star Café opened in New York City on December 18, 1995, with much fanfare as the themed eatery set up to be for sports what the Hard Rock Cafe is for music. It opened with a flurry of paparazzi, red carpet and a slew of A list celebrities and athletes, but the final buzzer sounded on September 23, 2007 when it shuttered under the cloud of bankruptcy. That final chapter included the largest sports memorabilia heist in history cooked up by a group of knuckle-headed kitchen staffers, in what has been hailed as a Coen Brothers Fargo-esque criminal event.

The projects come under the 101 Sports Division partnership with SI Studios that launched in 2020. Other upcoming projects include the HBO Documentary on the sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University, produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Curry, the stalwart Golden State Warriors star who can score from the parking lot and is a nine-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA Champion, and two-time NBA MVP, has other promising projects percolating around town. That includes Apple TV+’s Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary on the NBA champion and MVP’s rise to prominence starting from his days at Davidson College, an animated revival of Norman Lear’s seminal ’70s sitcom Good Times for Netflix and Black Pop for E!.

Erick Peyton will produce The All Star Café for Unanimous, while Brian Tetsuro Ivie will be co-executive producer and oversee the project on behalf of Curry’s company.

“Stories and partnerships like this are exactly why we began 101 Sports,” said 101 Studios CEO David Glasser. “The All Star Café story leapt off the page and we are excited to bring it to life. We are thrilled to partner with Stephen Curry and the team at Unanimous Media on this incredible project.”

Said Unanimous co-founders Curry and Peyton: “We’re excited to be working with 101 Studios to bring the thrilling story behind the All Star Café to life through these two projects. A story with a shocking twist at every turn, we’re looking forward to elevating Jon Wertheim’s words to bring these exciting and compelling projects to audiences.”