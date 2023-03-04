UK Reality TV Star Given 21-Month Jail Sentence For Voyeurism And Uploading Footage To OnlyFans Website

UK TV personality Stephen Bear has been sentenced to a 21-month jail sentence, following his conviction in December for “voyeurism and two counts of revenge porn.”

The reality TV contestant – who won the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 – had secretly filmed himself in 2020 having sex with his then partner Georgia Harrison, also a reality TV personality in the UK, then had the video uploaded to the OnlyFans website, also without her knowledge.

In sentencing Bear, Judge Christopher Morgan said the reality TV personality “wished to exploit the economic value of the recording,” due to the fact Harrison “would have been known and recognised by many people.”

Bear was also given a restraining order not to contact Harrison for five years. Harrison, who has appeared in several reality TV shows, including Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, waived her right to anonymity during Bear’s trial and said afterwards:

Today’s sentence is a vindication of what I’ve been put through and sends a clear message that the police and courts take this matter very seriously.

“I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets on waiving my anonymity.

“I hope this puts anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone who has been a victim of it, it gives them some sort of justice.”

The judge said Bear had caused his victim “extensive humiliation and embarrassment” while the Crown Prosecution Service added that he had shown no remorse for his actions.

Bear waved from the dock as he was led down to cells and said, “Have a good evening. Enjoy the weekend, everyone.”