Taika Waititi In Talks To Star In His Own ‘Star Wars’ Movie

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Taika Waititi attends the UK Premiere of Disney Pixars' "Lightyear" on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

The Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner is in talks to potentially star in his own Star Wars movie, however, Taika Waititi is still working on the script. It’s very early days for his Star Wars movie, like several projects that Lucasfilm has in the works.

We hear in a couple of months Lucasfilm will have a better idea which Star Wars movie will move forward for the return of the franchise on the big screen, that being Dec. 19, 2025.

The Star Wars project that’s in pole position currently is the one that Damon Lindelof is writing with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct.

The Kevin Feige project which has Michael Waldron attached as writer, as well as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, aren’t dead; they’re just not in active development. Waldron is focused on writing 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars as Deadline first told you.

Also, Rian Johnson’s next stab at Star Wars is also not in active development, but it’s not dead either.

Waititi directed episode eight of The Mandalorian‘s season one and also provided the voice on the show to the bounty hunter-turned-servant droid IG-11.

Waititi’s next movie, which he directed and co-written, Next Goal Wins, comes out on Sept. 22 via Searchlight.

Variety had the news about Waititi.