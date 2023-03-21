The Daniels Directed An Episode Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Jude Law Series ‘Skeleton Crew’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have directed an episode on the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

The duo directed the episode before their ultimate multi-Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once came out last spring, as Kwan made it known on his Instagram.

Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, is from Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts and follows a group of kids during the New Republic era who are trying to find their way home in the galaxy. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive produce.

Kwan on his Instagram story wrote that “we guest directed one episode. Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes. We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew and im excited for you all to see it.”

Kwan also duly confirmed in his post, which is in line with the Daniels’ new Universal production deal, “Our next film will be an original daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is currently streaming.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is A24’s highest grossing movie of all-time at $113M worldwide, won seven Oscars including Best Picture, the Daniels counting three trophies for Best Picture, Directing, and Original Screenplay.