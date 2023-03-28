‘Star Trek’ Series ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed At Paramount+

Paramount+ is doubling down on more Star Trek.

The streamer has ordered new seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a 10-episode third season and Lower Decks returns with a 10-episode fifth season.

It comes as the streamer revealed that new seasons of both shows will premiere on the service this summer. Season 2 of Strange New Worlds will premiere on June 15. Season 4 of animated series Lower Decks doesn’t have a date yet but the company said “late summer.”

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise.

It is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan, and in Season 4 an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells) and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero).

It is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Roddenberry and Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside Mike McMahan and Aaron Baiers. Titmouse serves as animation studio.