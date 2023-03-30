‘Smile’ Star Sosie Bacon Joins Liam Neeson, Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell In Studiocanal Thriller ‘Cold Storage’; Filming Underway With Lesley Manville In Final Talks

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has begun on location in Italy and Morocco on virus thriller Cold Storage with Smile star Sosie Bacon joining Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Liam Neeson (Taken) and Georgina Campbell (Barbarian). The Crown star and Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) is in final talks to join.

From Zombieland producer Gavin Polone and written and produced by Jurassic Park, Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sceenwriter David Koepp, the darkly comedic sci-fi-action film will chart a deadly micro-organism that will stop at nothing to spread.

Related Story Liam Neeson Reveals Why He Turned Down The Role Of James Bond Before It Went To Pierce Brosnan

The film opens several decades ago when a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism – capable of extinction-level destruction – was contained in a military facility. Fast-forward to the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sub level selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape – and if left to spread, it will soon uncontrollably multiply around the world. The fate of humanity rests on a retired bioterror operative and two unlikely heroes employed in the facility – who are caught in a race against time to destroy the organism and save mankind.

Directed by Jonny Campbell (Westworld), Studiocanal is fully financing with EVP Global Production Ron Halpern, CCO USA Shana Eddy and VP International Production and Development Aaron Ensweiler overseeing for the European studio.

DOP is Tony Slater Ling, editor Billy Sneddon, production designer is Elena Albanese, costume design comes from Nicoletta Ercole. Supervising the VFX are Paul Linden (John Wick franchise) and Nikolas D’Andrade.

Writer and producer Koepp commented: “Cold Storage has everything I’d want to see in a movie — it’s scary, funny, exhilarating, surprising, and riotously entertaining. Gavin, Jonny and I have huge ambitions for this, and are so excited to get cracking with our partners at Studiocanal.”