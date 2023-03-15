Sony Dates Toei Animation’s ‘Knights Of The Zodiac’ For Summer

Sony has added one more release to the summer theatrical calendar, Stage 6 Films’ Knights of the Zodiac on May 12.

Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.

Pic is directed by Tomek Baginski off a script by Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken and Kiel Murray. The feature is based on original stories and characters from The Manga Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada. Produced by Yoshi Ikezawa, Joseph Chou and Tim Kwok. Executive producers are Kozo Morishita, Katsuhiro Takagi, Jeffrey Chan and Rick Nathanson. The film stars Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean.

Sony is also dating the movie overseas in the following territories: