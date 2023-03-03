Sonic The Hedgehog 2′ Scribe John Whittington Signs With Grandview

EXCLUSIVE: John Whittington has signed with Grandview.

Whittington co-wrote the mega-hit Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for Paramount with Jim Carrey starring and Original Film producing. The film broke the opening weekend record for video game adaptations set by its 2020 predecessor, earning 26.5 million on opening day.

Most recently, John co-wrote DC League of Super-Pets for Warner Animation Group, which debuted #1 at the box office over its opening week July 29th. He also wrote True Fan, which topped the Black List in 2015, based on the true story of baseball fan Steve Bartman who, after interfering with a foul ball during a playoff game, was tortured and stalked by die hard Chicago Cub fans for potentially costing them their first National League pennant since 1945. He also a key architect to the Lego movie universe, having co-wrote The Lego Ninjago Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, the latter of which grossed over $311M worldwide.

Whittington was hired by David O. Russell to adapt the Matthew Quick novel Boy 21 for Lionsgate with PictureStart and Mr. Mudd producing with Peter Ramsey attached to direct.

He continues to be repped by Verve and Frankel McGuin.