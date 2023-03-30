‘Snowfall’ Spinoff In Early Development At FX; Gail Bean Rumored To Star

EXCLUSIVE: A spinoff of the hit drama series Snowfall is in early stages of development at FX, sources tell Deadline. No one would comment but we hear that, if it comes to fruition, the offshoot would potentially star Gail Bean reprising her fan-favorite Snowfall character, Wanda.

The spinoff is a continuation of the original story set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, with areas heavily infested by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips. Wanda would serve as the connective tissue between the original show and the offshoot, which is expected to introduce other main characters, sources tell Deadline.

It is as yet unknown if any other characters from the original could also appear in the new show.

Malcolm Spellman will serve as executive producer and writer of the pilot. Returning executive producers include Dave Andron (co-creator of the original and showrunner of Snowfall), Trevor Engelson through Underground, Michael London through Groundswell, and Tommy Schlamme through Shoe Money, alongside his executive Julie DeJoie.

Also expected to get credit are the original series’ co-creators John Singleton (posthumously) and Eric Amadio, as well as its producer Evan Silverberg.

Following 6 successful seasons on FX, Snowfall will complete its run on April 19. The series stars Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, a young drug kingpin in 1980s Los Angeles during the height of the crack epidemic.

One of Franklin’s closest associates is longtime friend Leon (Isaiah John), with who he hustles on the streets. In early seasons, Wanda was Leon’s girlfriend who becomes addicted to crack and ends up homeless. She struggles to kick the habit and survives, working odd jobs while focusing on staying clean. Wanda and Leon eventually marry in Ghana in the third episode of the sixth and final season, currently airing on Wednesday nights.

Also in Season 6, civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. Sergio Peris-Mencheta also stars.

Snowfall was John Singleton’s final project before his death in 2019, which he created alongside Amadio and Andron. The series is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Schlamme, Amadio, London, Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Idris also serves as Producer. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.