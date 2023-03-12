‘SNL’ Weekend Update Riffs On Oscars, Tucker Carlson And Meghan Markle

Colin Jost kicked off Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” tonight with a couple of Oscar yuks, including one that referenced John Travolta and how he botched Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Academy Awards.

First Jost set up what appeared to be a joke about Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, since their pictures flashed on the screen. “Bitter rivals who have been desperately pandering for votes and trying to force their politics on America will finally face off in person. I’m of course talking about tomorrow’s Oscars,” Jost began. “The Motion Picture Academy has rejected a request from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make an appearance at the Oscars, but they promised that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be how John Travolta pronounces Viola Davis.”

“Organizers of the Oscars say they have changed the color of the arrival carpet from red to champagne so the mood would be more mellow,” Jost continued. “But I don’t know, switching from red to champagne usually turns me into a full-on bitch.”

Michael Che then addressed President Biden’s proposed budget, and how $400 million will be earmarked to counter Chinese disinformation. “It would target the number one source of Chinese disinformation, fortune cookies.”

Jost then went after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who “released security footage of the Jan. 6 attacks with the violence edited out and said it proves it was a peaceful gathering. It’s like editing all of the sex out of a porn video and saying it’s a short film about being a stepmom.”

Next up: a crack from Che about the Duchess of Sussex. “It was reported that the organizers of King Charles’ coronation have officially invited Meghan Markle, and this is nice, at a starting salary of $19.”

