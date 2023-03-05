‘SNL’: Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Appears In Bar Skit with Heidi Gardner

As soon as SNL host Travis Kelce mentioned that his brother Jason was in the audience, chances looked pretty good that his sib would get to join in on the fun.

A couple of sketches in, Jason got his cameo: the Philadelphia Eagles center appeared as Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend in a bar sketch.

The skit began with a woman named Abby (Gardner) realizing that her old flame (Travis Kelce) was in the bar. (Actually, they only went on one date but Abby is clearly still obsessed). When she approached him to catch up, Abby discovers that Kelce is not only engaged to Madison (Chloe Fineman) but is about to have a baby with the former man of her dreams.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Skewers ‘Fox & Friends’ As Hosts Try To Defend Network Against Dominion’s Defamation Lawsuit

Abby starts crying crocodile tears, a gag that produced so much water that Travis Kelce broke character.

“These are happy tears!” Abby exclaims while literally drowning from the water shooting from her temples.

But Abby gets the last laugh; she says she’s in a relationship with someone who is a “little bit older” and “totally ripped.”

In walks Jason Kelce, wearing a very fluffy black and blue striped sweater.

“Is this guy bothering you?” Jason Kelce asks. “Do you need me to beat him up because I definitely could.”

That makes Travis Kelce cry, too.