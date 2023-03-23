‘SNL’ Editorial Crew Ratify Deal To Avert Strike; The Late Night Show Will Go On With Inaugural  Contract

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live’s editorial crew has said Yes in a big way to their first ever union contract at the Lorne Michaels-led late nighter.

Five days after the Editors Guild and NBCUniversal reached a tentative deal to advert an April 1 strike, the 20+ strong SNL editorial crew unanimously voted last night to ratify the agreement. The post-production team and guild reps met virtual on Wednesday for the vote, I hear.

“The solidarity and bravery of this crew are just so impressive,” says Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of Editors Guild of the vote and the team upon ratification of the inaugural deal. “They fought not just to improve their own working lives; they have also set a standard that will benefit all those who follow in their footsteps at this TV comedy institution,” the union leader added.

“It was an honor to work with them on reaching this significant agreement.”

Unveiled on March 17 after about a week of last ditch and sometimes tense talks during the most recent SNL hiatus, the deal is effective immediately. Heading back to work for SNL’s April Fool’s Day (no bad jokes please if you can) return with Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson hosting, the agreement will see the editorial crew gaining initial pay bounces of 7.5% to 33.5%

The nearly two-dozen employees, who work on SNL’s pre-taped video shorts, parodies and other non-live segments, linked up with the 9,000-member Editors Guild last fall. Lacking a union contract, the guild entered talks with NBCU soon after, but the process was a constant stop and start. A strike deadline of April 1 unveiled in early March finally saw the corporate wheels get in motion with substantial talks, and last week’s deal.

Along with pay raises up to 60% over time, the new three-year contact includes healthcare benefits, as well as provisions to accommodate the late hours sometimes required to get the pre-recorded segments completed by each weekend’s show.

The Editors Guild is Local 700 of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees a.k.a. IATSE.