‘SNL’ Sends Up Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’

SNL took aim at Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, the American-British reality dating show that’s hosted by a candy corn-shaped virtual assistant. Watch the clip above.

Host Travis Kelce played a goofy bloke named Rodney who keeps breaking the house rules with Glenn, a hot-mess of a bachelorette played by Chloe Fineman. “There’s something about her,” Rodney says. “Listen to her voice.”

The virtual assistant voiced by Heidi Gardner keeps dinging the couple with rule breaks that end up costing the villa thousands of dollars — a key component of the actual Netflix show. (On the real Too Hot to Handle, contestants start with a six-figure grand prize that gets reduced any time a rule is broken.)

Rodney and his crazy galpal are accused of heavy petting near the grill area, where he used “my body as a napkin,” Fineman purred. He then breaks another rule by kissing her arm like he was “gnawing on corn.” The other singles played Devon Walker, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman look on with disgust.

Finally, the virtual assistant accuses them of “draining the prize fund” and making her “feel insane.”

