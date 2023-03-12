‘SNL’: Quinta Brunson To Make Hosting Debut On Strike Threatened April 1 Show

Quinta Brunson is trading in school for Studio 8H.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star will make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on April 1.

She will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty.

It comes as the April 1 episode comes under the threat of a strike. A group of around 20 of the show’s post-production editors, represented by the Motion Picture Editors Guild, have threatened to strike over pay and benefits. While talks are continuing, as revealed by Deadline, and NBC has vowed to resolve the issue by the end of the month, it could cause bother for the episode.

The news was revealed during the Jenna Ortega-hosted show. The Wednesday star followed Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce and Woody Harrelson.

Other hosts this season have included Pedro Pascal, Michael B. Jordan, Aubrey Plaza, Austin Butler, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Keke Palmer, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Brendan Gleeson and Miles Teller.