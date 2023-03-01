‘SNL’ Promo: Super Bowl Star Travis Kelce Raids Indiana Jones For Comedy

Travis Kelce might not be a familiar face to a couple of Saturday Night Live‘s cast members – watch the promo above till the end – but the Super Bowl star’s game at playing Indiana Jones is pretty impressive.

In the latest SNL promo, Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, ditches shoulder pads for Indy’s iconic hat and bomber jacket.

In the clip, Kelce and SNL featured player Marcello Hernandez recreate, beat for beat, the famous opening scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark, replacing the Golden Idol with a golden SNL. A Super Bowl trophy fills in for Harrison Ford’s bag of sand, but other than that, pretty close.

Kelce’s show-biz newcomer status is ribbed in the promo’s final moments, when Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim watch the taping in piqued curiosity.

Kelce will be making his debut as an SNL host. Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini is also a first-timer.

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

Check out the promo above.