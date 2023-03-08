‘SNL’ Promo: Jenna Ortega Does The Wednesday Dance One More Time

The Please Don’t Destroy Boys have ambushed yet another of SNL‘s big-name hosts. In a promo for this week’s show, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy try to convince Jenna Ortega to do the Wednesday dance with them.

Ortega, of course, demurs. After all, the bit became a social media hit last year and the actress has likely been asked to perform it hundreds of times by fans.

But the boys are not put off so easily. They’ve each dressed up as Wednesday and employ a bit of reverse psychology.

Watch the promo above.

In December, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene.

“It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid, so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself.

The Scream VI star and Jane the Virgin alum further explained: “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock with host Ortega and musical guest The 1975.