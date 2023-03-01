‘Snake In The Grass’ Cancelled At USA Network After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Bones-fronted social experiment Snake In The Grass won’t be returning to USA Network.

The NBCUniversal cable network has cancelled the reality series after one season.

It comes after the broadcaster renewed Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s Barmageddon for a second season after it became its best series premiere in nearly three years.

Snake In The Grass and Barmageddon were both part of USA Network’s latest unscripted slate, which was unveiled last May. The slate also included Race To Survive Alaska, from Deadliest Catch producer Original Productions, which is launching in April.

Snake in the Grass saw groups of four strangers who are dropped into the wild with a chance to win $100,000. In order to win, the team had to figure out which one of them is the Snake – a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.

Contestants included Big Brother Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly, Survivor’s Cirie Fields, Earl Cole, Malcolm Freberg Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Trish Hegarty and Yul Kwon, UFC’s Todd Duffee, Naked and Afraid’s Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones, athlete Alysia Montano and Alissa Musto.

The show had a special preview episode on NBC on July 26 and officially premiered on USA Network on August 1.

It was produced by Renegade 83 with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Craig Armstrong, Mike Espinosa and Sam Hargrave serving as executive producers.