“There’s Too Much Product”: Sky Studios Boss Cecile Frot-Coutaz On Need For “Simplification” – Series Mania

Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz has called the plethora of shows on the market “really confusing” for viewers.

In a keynote interview at Series Mania today, Frot-Coutaz addressed said the biggest challenge for platforms such as Comcast-owned Sky as one of discoverability.

“The challenges of the industry have always been partnering with the right creatives and executing things well,” she said. “What’s changed massively recently is there’s just too much product. For consumers it’s really confusing.”

The challenge was ensuring programs could cut through and reach the right audiences. “There’s going to be a real demand for simplification,” she said.

Elsewhere in her talk, Frot-Coutaz declined to comment on reports Sky is looking at selling Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland, and instead spoke about the Sky Studios departments in Italy and Germany work together and with Sky UK & Ireland.

“We are pretty coordinated,” she said. “We are one division and share a lot of information and knowledge.”

Adding that “talent does travel,” she pointed to British director Joe Wright directing Sky Italia drama M, which is about the rise of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, as an example of collaboration with the group.

She also talked up of Sky and Peacock co-order The Day of the Jackal, which this week set Eddie Redmayne as its lead, as an example of how Comcast’s companies can successfully work together.