‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot’s Sinqua Walls Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed rising star Sinqua Walls for representation in all areas.

Walls is so far best known for starring opposite Anna Diop in Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, which was picked up for distribution by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse after becoming the first horror film to win Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize, going on to be named as one of the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Independent Films of the year.

He’ll next be seen starring opposite Jack Harlow in 20th Century Studios’ anticipated reboot of the classic sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump, which debuts on Hulu May 19th.

The actor most recently wrapped production on the Netflix action-thriller Carry-On from Jaume Collet-Serra and the indie veteran drama Mending the Line. He stars in the former title opposite Taron Egerton, also exec producing the latter, which has him sharing the screen with Succession‘s Brian Cox.

Also coming up for Walls is the Tim Story-directed horror-comedy The Blackening, which premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival and will be released by Lionsgate on June 16. Additional film credits on the part of the actor include the Netflix rom-com Resort to Love and Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris.

Walls’ credits on the small screen include BET’s American Soul, Starz’s TV universe-launching smash hit Power, NBC’s Emmy winner Friday Night Lights, MTV’s Teen Wolf, VH1’s The Breaks and ABC’s Once Upon a Time. He is also active in the brand partnerships space and appeared as one of the faces of David O. Russell‘s artistic campaign for Prada alongside Frieda Pinto, Connie Britton and John Krasinski.

He continues to be represented by Viewpoint and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.