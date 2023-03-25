Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Victoria Alonso Weighing Legal Action Against Disney, Marvel Over Sudden Firing; Lawyer Promises "Serious Consequences"
Read the full story

Singer Explains Why She “Butchered” UK National Anthem In Front Of Thousands Of Football Fans

Ellynora
Ellynora appeared to be having trouble with her earpiece during the performance. Channel 4

A singer has apologised for “butchering” the British national anthem at an England football match on Thursday evening. 

Italian-American singer Ellynora had been asked to perform God Save the King before the kick-off of the European Championship qualifier match in Napoli. 

However, she appeared to have trouble with the song, singing off-key, repeating the first line twice and fiddling with her earpiece. 

Cameras caught the players catching each other’s eye in bemusement at the disaster and one TV pundit called the performance “a shambles” while fans watching on social media were quick to chime in, accusing her of “butchering” the anthem:

Related Story

'National Anthem' Review: Luke Gilford's Light, Gender-Fluid Rites-Of-Passage Movie Blazes A Mild Trail Through The Wild West - SXSW

Now Ellynora – who previously attempted to represent San Marino in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – has apologised, explaining a technical error meant she was hearing the music in her earpiece, but out of sync with her performance, and she found it impossible to catch up. 

And she told  the Daily Mail newspaper that she was “so angry with what happened because I wanted it to be perfect but what happened wasn’t my fault. I want to say sorry to all the England fans who were at the stadium and watching on TV, I’m mortified for what happened and I want people to know that I wasn’t being disrespectful.

“It was such an honour to be asked to sing the national anthem and I was so excited about it. I’ve never sung anything like that before.”

The musical disaster didn’t seem to hurt the English team, who went on to beat Italy 2-1.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad