‘Sing Again’: Korean Hit That Outperformed ‘The Masked Singer’ And ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Lands Third Season On JTBC And Discovery

EXCLUSIVE: Sing Again, a Korean singing competition series that’s outperformed The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, has landed a third season on the JTBC network and Discovery+.

The series, a mix of reality and singing competition beats based around ‘forgotten’ singers, launched in 2020-21. It achieved ratings three times its usual slot size in Korea over its two seasons and Season One peaked with a 10% audience share – a significant number in Korea. That meant it became the top performing music competition show, outscoring the well travelled Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice.

Sing Again is billed as “a splashy and nostalgic singing competition where once-celebrated, now-forgotten singers, get another shot at vocal stardom.” Identified only as a number to eight judges, they can ditch their past and win a second chance at fame based on talent alone. It involves several rounds before one wins $100,000 and a recording contract.

“It was a super, mega hit. Korea has a lot of singing competition shows but from the first episode Sing Again beat all others,” said Warner Bros Discovery Korea General Manager Jeeyoung Lee.

The format was presented to buyers at the Warner Bros. International Television Production Formats Showcase in London this morning, where Lee unveiled the recommission.

It airs across 20 territories in Asia, has scored 37M views on streaming platform Naver and got more than 15M hits on YouTube.

JTBC’s production arm Studio LuluLala developed the series alongside Discovery prior to the latter’s merger with Warner Bros.

“Many singing shows focus on the performance, but we wanted to focus off stage,” said Lee.