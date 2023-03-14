Simon Riske Spy Drama From Edward Berger & Rowan Joffe In Works At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Reich’s Simon Riske book series is headed to the screen as Netflix has re-teamed with Edward Berger, the Oscar-winning director, co-writer and producer of the streamer’s All Quiet on the Western Front, on a drama series adaptation, sources tell Deadline. Berger is set to direct the international spy thriller, in early development at Netflix UK, which is being written by Rowan Joffe (Tin Star, The Informer). The first season will focus on the first book in the series, The Take, I hear. Netflix declined comment.

Described as being in the vein of The Day of the Jackal and The Bourne Identity, The Take centers on Simon Riske, a freelance industrial spy. Riske lives largely under the radar above his auto garage in London until he gets involved in the chase for a stolen letter that could upend the balance of power in the Western world, set agains against the backdrop of the greatest street heist in the history of Paris.

The Simon Riske TV series will be be a co-production between eOne and See-Saw Films, with Brillstein Creative Partners as a producer.

Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front earned nine Oscar nominations, winning four trophies — a historic haul for a German film — including Best International Feature film. Berger also won for Best Direction at the BAFTAs where All Quiet swept top categories, including Best Film, Best Film Not the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay. In TV, He won a BAFTA in 2019 for miniseries Patrick Melrose. His TV credits also include Your Honor, The Terror and Deutschland ’83. Berger, who also recently signed on to direct and executive produce Helltown, a crime thriller drama in development at Amazon Studios from Team Downey, with Oscar Isaac in talks to star, is repped by Range Media Partners, CAA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Joffe created the Sky Atlantic drama series Tin Star with Tim Roth. He is repped by Curtis Brown, manager Bob Bookman and Goodman Genow.

Reich’s Simon Riske book series was launched with 2018 The Take. It also consists of Crown Jewel (2019), The Palace (2020) and Once a Thief (2022). Reich is repped by Richard Pine.