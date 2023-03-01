Sigourney Weaver Joins Miles Teller In ‘The Gorge’ For Apple And Skydance

EXCLUSIVE: Sigourney Weaver has joined the cast of Apple Original Films and Skydance’s The Gorge starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy. Scott Derrickson is on board to direct with Zach Dean penning the script, which he sold on spec to Skydance last year. In addition to starring, Teller will serve as executive producer.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked Highway’s Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, as well as Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is described as a high-action, genre-bending love story.

The Gorge marks the latest collaboration for Skydance and Teller following his leading role in Top Gun: Maverick. Skydance and Dean also recently collaborated on The Tomorrow War.

Weaver is coming off a busy 2022 that included returning to the world of Pandora in Disney/20th Century’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The film became the third highest-grossing film of all time last month, bringing more then $2.2 billion in worldwide box office.

Additionally, Weaver had multiple pics bow at film festivals including Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener and the Sundance pic Call Jane. She is repped by UTA and attorneys Alan Wertheimer and Darren Trattner.