Sideshow & Janus Films Continue Berlin Spending Spree To Take North American Rights For Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize Winner ‘Afire’

Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired North American rights for German director Christian Petzold’s new film Afire, following its award-winning world premiere in competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

The work was feted with Berlin’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize on Sunday evening (Feb 25) by an international jury led by Kristen Stewart.

The comedy-drama revolves around four very different young people who are thrown together unexpectedly in a remote holiday home by the Baltic Sea.

In the rainless, heat of the summer, sparks begin to fly among the group as the parched forests surrounding the house also start to ignite.

News of the acquisition comes hot on the heels of the announcement by Sideshow and Janus Films on Tuesday that they had taken North American rights for the Mexican competition title Tótem.

The New York-based distribution partners said of Afire: “Christian Petzold has consistently been one of the most thrilling and surprising filmmakers. Afire represents him working at the peak of his craft with an exhilarating amount of confidence and even humor. We are proud to bring the film to theaters this year.”

Afire was Petzold’s sixth film to have played in competition at the Berlinale – following on from Undine (2020), Transit (2018), Barbara (2012), Yella (2007) and Gespenter (2005) – and was warmly received by critics and the public alike.

“I am very happy that Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired the film in North America. After the screenings at the Berlinale, I am sure that Afire will find its audience in the US and Canada. I wish us many viewers and sold-out screenings,” said Petzold.

The film is produced by Florian Koerner von Gustorf, Michael Weber, and Anton Kaiser under the banner of Schramm Film.

The ensemble cast is led by Thomas Schubert (King Of Stonks) and Paula Beer (Transit, Undine) and also features Langston Uibel, Enno Trebs and Matthias Brandt.

Sideshow and Janus Films are planning a summer 2023 theatrical release.

The deal was negotiated by The Match Factory on behalf of the filmmakers with Janus Films and Sideshow. Earlier in the day, The Match Factory also unveiled a slew of international deals. Check out the deals here.

