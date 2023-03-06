Shea Whigham Joins David Oyelowo In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ For Paramount+

Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) is set for a recurring role in Paramount+ limited series Bass Reeves, from Yellowstone co-creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan, exec produced by and starring David Oyelowo,

In addition to Oyelowo, Whigham joins an ensemble cast that includes Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck and Barry Pepper as series regulars, and Dennis Quaid as recurring, as previously announced.

Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for “The Lone Ranger,” worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Whigham will play Col. George Reeves, the upright and incredibly cruel master of Bass Reeves.

Bass Reeves, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon, is currently filming in Texas.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Whigham will next be seen returning for Season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-nominated Perry Mason. He’ll also be seen upcoming on the big screen, joining Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 and 8 to be released in July 2023 and June 2024, respectively. He’ll also be seen opposite Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie in the feature Eileen based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s bestseller. He most recently starred in Starz’s Gaslit, for which he received a 2023 Critics Choice nomination as well as a Satellite Award nomination for his portrayal of G. Gordon Liddy. He’ll also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming limited series American Primeval. Whigham is repped by WME and Range Media Partners.