‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’: Zachary Levi Talks Snyder Fans & Says Marketing Was “Biggest Issue” In Box Office Results

Zachary Levi, star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is opening up about the box office results of the DC film sequel that fell below the already low projections the studio had for the movie.

A fan of the actor tweeted about the “disappointment” the superhero film was at the box office, asking not to blame the Snyder fans.

“Hmmm. Where did you get the idea that I’m blaming the Snyder fans?” Levi replied on Twitter.

Another fan said that the power of the Snyder fans, the filmgoers invested in the DC Universe created by Zack Snyder, “were happy for the failure of the film.” Levi partially agreed with the comment and then mentioned that marketing was why the film underperformed at the box office.

“This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame,” Levi tweeted.

In reply to another Twitter user, Levi listed the Snyder films he is a fan of tweeting: “Sure do, Richie-Rich! Of all his films, 300 still holds a top spot for me. But of his DC titles I would say [Man of Steel].”

Levi also clarified his stance on Snyder fans, adding: “I have no issue with Snyder fans. Heck, I’ve been to nearly all his movies myself. My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something, simply because it’s not what they want. That comes from hate, not love.”