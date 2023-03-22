Shark Week Chief Howard Swartz Leaves Warner Bros Discovery To Join Stephen David Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Swartz, who has overseen hundreds of hours of Shark Week programming, is exiting Warner Bros Discovery to take up a new role at Banijay Americas-owned Stephen David Entertainment.

Swartz, who was SVP of Documentaries and Specials for WBD’s Factual Networks and Streaming, becomes EVP Development at the company known for series including Men Who Built America and American Playboy.

He will oversee development of SDE’s documentary, nonfiction series and specials and report to founder and CEO Stephen David.

Related Story Disney+ Hotstar Confirms HBO Content Moving Off Platform In India From March 31

In addition to Shark Week, Swartz also worked on WBD’s natural history slate including Serengeti as well as the Donald Trump documentary Unprecedented, Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World, and anthology strand Undiscovered.

Prior to his latest stint at Discovery, Swartz was EVP Production and Development at British production company Arrow Media. Before that he was VP Production and Development at Discovery Channel for four years, where he worked on projects such as live-event Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda. He was also an exec producer at PBS’ science strand Nova.

Stephen David Entertainment is one of a number of Banijay America’s production companies, a list that includes Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment and Authentic Entertainment.

“I have long admired Howard Swartz’s work, and I’m thrilled that he will be bringing his extraordinary vision and expertise to Stephen David Entertainment,” said David. “His proven track record of creating high-profile global specials and event series across a variety of genres makes him the ideal partner as we continue to elevate our programming slate and expand into new categories.”

“Everything Stephen David does is premium and award-winning. He and his team are globally recognized for virtually re-inventing the history genre,” added Swartz. “The opportunity to help build on the success of his brand and expand into new and different areas is really exciting.”