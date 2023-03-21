‘Shadow And Bone’ Season 2 Debuts At No. 2 On Netflix Top 10; Korean Drama ‘The Glory’ Is Most-Viewed Title For Second Week

You Season 4 continues its reign over the Netflix Top 10, despite the debut of Shadow and Bone Season 2 last week.

The fantasy series hit the streamer’s English-language TV chart at No. 2 for the week of March 13-19, tallying 50.4M hours viewed in the days since its March 16 debut. It struggles to hold a flame to the 64.1M hours viewed that You Season 4 drew during that week.

It’s worth noting that the final five episodes of You Season 4 dropped the week prior, meaning that they had an entire week’s worth of viewing to account for while Shadow and Bone Season 2 only had four days. It’s totally possible (and likely) that viewership for Shadow and Bone will grow week-over-week.

However, You Season 4 still seems to be outperforming overall considering it racked up 75.8M hours viewed last week, when the measurement window only included the first four days after the final five episodes hit the platform. In terms of episodes available, You Season 4 has 10, compared to Shadow and Bone‘s eight episodes. But, even with only five episodes, You put up 92.1M hours viewed in the days after the first half of the season was released.

According to Netflix, Shadow and Bone appeared in the Top 10 in 85 countries. Viewers also revisited Season 1 of Shadow and Bone, which had 24.07M hours viewed (No. 5).

RELATED: Netflix Acquires Riley Sager Bestseller ‘The House Across The Lake’; Berlanti-Schechter Films, Feigco Producing; Paul Feig Eyeing To Direct

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, the limited series about the missing Malaysian Airlines plane, dropped the third place with 29M hours viewed. Also on the English-language TV list was Outer Banks Season 3, Outlast Season 1, both seasons of Sex/Life, and Perfect Match. Oh, and Wednesday made another appearance in the top 10 after falling out last week, this time at No. 8.

For the second week in a row, Netflix’s most-viewed television title was the Korean drama The Glory, which also topped the non-English charts with 123.6M hours viewed. The Glory has also moved up Netflix’s list of most popular Non-English TV series to No. 7 with the release of Part 2.

RELATED: Leanne Morgan Nabs First Netflix Comedy Special

Among English-language films, Luther: The Fallen Sun, which saw the return of Idris Elba as detective John Luther, held onto its No. 1 spot. It brought in another 70M hours viewed for the week and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Faraway came in second place with 14.8M hours viewed. New to the list were The Magician’s Elephant, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, Dragged Across Concrete and Kick-Ass 2. The titles that were back for another week in the Top 10 were We Have a Ghost, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Turbo.